Capasso Planning Partners LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,439,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

