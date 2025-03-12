Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.53% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $30,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

FMB opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

