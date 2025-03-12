Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,048 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,021,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,643 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,407,000 after buying an additional 142,187 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,203,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 970,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

