Smart Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.5% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

