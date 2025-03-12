Austin Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,510,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after buying an additional 681,480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,491,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,353,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $258.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.92 and a 1-year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

