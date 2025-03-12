Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Takes $4.55 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,579,000 after acquiring an additional 458,509 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,340 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,588,000 after buying an additional 132,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,228,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.