Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

