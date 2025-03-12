McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $654.25 and last traded at $660.02, with a volume of 184888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $644.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup cut their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Get McKesson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $604.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.96. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 623.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $55,948,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.