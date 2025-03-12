Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Montage Gold Price Performance

Shares of MAUTF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 11,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,300. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

