Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Montage Gold Price Performance
Shares of MAUTF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 11,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,300. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.
About Montage Gold
