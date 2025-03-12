Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) dropped 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 596,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 578,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPOF. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

