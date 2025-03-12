Short Interest in Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Drops By 91.3%

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 46,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

PKKFF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,380. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Tenet Fintech Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

