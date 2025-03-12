CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNB Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNEP traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 1,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

