Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Drops By 93.1%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the February 13th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEEMF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Seeing Machines has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
