Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Drops By 93.1%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the February 13th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEEMF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Seeing Machines has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

