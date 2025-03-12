Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

