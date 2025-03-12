Best Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – March 9th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, Globalink Investment, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that focus on producing or distributing renewable energy, such as solar, wind, or hydroelectric power. Investors typically choose these stocks not only for their potential financial returns but also to support sustainable practices that help reduce environmental impact and combat climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 1,901,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $48.39.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 538,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 50,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,614. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 million, a P/E ratio of 424.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,101. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

Globalink Investment (GLLI)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of Globalink Investment stock remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 million, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Globalink Investment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,662. NWTN has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

NASDAQ NVVEW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.

NASDAQ NVVEW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.

