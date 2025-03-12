Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 623 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 540,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,627,000 after purchasing an additional 282,749 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 770.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,019,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,746 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 16,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

