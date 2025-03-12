Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

FTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W downgraded Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,018.72. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 12,386 shares of company stock valued at $219,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortrea by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,014,000 after buying an additional 233,577 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortrea by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 495,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortrea by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 204,021 shares during the last quarter.

FTRE opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $906.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

