NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Stock Price Down 19.4% – Here’s Why

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
NEXON Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.
NEXON Company Profile
NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company’s PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEXON
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.