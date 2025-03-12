NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Stock Price Down 19.4% – Here’s Why

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company’s PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

