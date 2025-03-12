Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Shares Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

