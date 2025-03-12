Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

