Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.50. 2,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

