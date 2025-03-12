Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.13 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.59.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

