Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in February

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Down 3.0 %

HLTOY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

