Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Down 91.5% in February

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the February 13th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

OTCMKTS LNDNF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111. Orrön Energy AB has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It owns and operates wind turbines with installed capacity of 300 MW and Karskruv wind farm with installed capacity of 86 MW in Sweden; Metsälamminkangas wind farms in Finland with installed capacity of 132 MW; and Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway with capacity of 77 MW.

