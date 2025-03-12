PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 116209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $846.04 million, a PE ratio of 216.30 and a beta of 1.59.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 4,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556.44. This trade represents a 21.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at $57,162,153.60. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

