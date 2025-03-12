Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 769105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 559.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

