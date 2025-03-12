Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

CHKR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,317. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

