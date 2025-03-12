Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE:FVRR opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.03 million, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Fiverr International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Fiverr International by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.