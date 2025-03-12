Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.28 and last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 619968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on CS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.54, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.27.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

