Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.73 and last traded at $95.67. 247,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,480,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.21.

A number of research firms have commented on FND. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

