FY2025 EPS Estimates for Codexis Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Codexis in a report released on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Codexis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.12. Codexis has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 71.56% and a negative net margin of 96.35%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Codexis by 83.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,497,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Codexis by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 51.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 70,255 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.