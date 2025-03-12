Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.41 and last traded at $76.54, with a volume of 16278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.55.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Institutions Bought 3 Stocks Heavily in Q1 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.