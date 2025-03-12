Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.41 and last traded at $76.54, with a volume of 16278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.55.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

