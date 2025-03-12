What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:AFN FY2026 Earnings?

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.06. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$56.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.25.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 0.4 %

AFN opened at C$36.79 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$31.60 and a 12 month high of C$64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$703.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.09.

Insider Transactions at Ag Growth International

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Paul David Householder acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.01 per share, with a total value of C$144,040.00. Also, Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$218,076.00. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

