Noble Financial Issues Positive Forecast for AZZ Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZZ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $403.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

AZZ Stock Up 3.2 %

AZZ opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. AZZ has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $99.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 3,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AZZ by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in AZZ by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in AZZ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in AZZ by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

