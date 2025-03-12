Glencore (LON:GLEN) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 380 ($4.92) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.21) to GBX 440 ($5.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.08) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.43 ($6.17).
Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.
