Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 68,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 72,456 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

Insider Transactions at Gyre Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

In other news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,928,467 shares in the company, valued at $37,191,530.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 34,054 shares of company stock worth $383,057 over the last 90 days. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GYRE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

