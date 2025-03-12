Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Sells 31,148 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 31,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 935,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,631. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Dennis Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Kevin Dennis Green sold 60,656 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $95,836.48.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $276.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,415,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 79,505 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 219,755 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 28,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 2,589,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

