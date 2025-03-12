Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1246 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a 1.3% increase from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS KCDMY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 41,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 138.10% and a net margin of 14.35%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

