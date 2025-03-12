Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 914,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,261,298 shares.The stock last traded at $29.13 and had previously closed at $27.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 290.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 11,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $322,217.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,573.70. This trade represents a 48.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,241.39. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

