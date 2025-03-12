MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.12 and traded as low as $21.29. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 37,823 shares traded.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.48.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

