Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 137,999 shares during the quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 283,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Shares of AR stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

