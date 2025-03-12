Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $279,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.