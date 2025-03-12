Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $23.62. Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 95,331 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SEI. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

