Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.76. 20,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,893. The company has a market cap of C$275.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$1.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Brent Fryk bought 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$54,731.50. Insiders have acquired 88,500 shares of company stock worth $70,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

