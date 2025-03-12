Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 1,210.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Up 36.3 %

Innovative Eyewear stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,437. Innovative Eyewear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

