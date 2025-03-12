Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 1,210.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Innovative Eyewear Stock Up 36.3 %
Innovative Eyewear stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,437. Innovative Eyewear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
Innovative Eyewear Company Profile
