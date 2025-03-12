Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 1,384.9% from the February 13th total of 96,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Xunlei from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Xunlei Stock Down 4.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

XNET stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 676,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $309.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Featured Stories

