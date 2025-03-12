Warwick Investment Management Inc. Makes New $508,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $597.89 and its 200 day moving average is $589.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

