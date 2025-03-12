Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 21.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) shot up 21.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 115,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 37,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Stock Up 21.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

