Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 175,081 SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,081 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of SunCoke Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,848,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,084,000 after buying an additional 163,839 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $783.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.98.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

