iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.18 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 338203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.13.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
